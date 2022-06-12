Tiruchirapalli

Man arrested for sexually assaulting girl

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on the charge of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Aranthangi All Women Police station limits.

The accused, K. Saravanan, had allegedly committed the offence on Friday afternoon when her parents had gone to a hospital leaving her behind. Acting on a complaint from the victim’s father on Saturday, the Aranthangi All Women Police registered a case against Saravanan under the POCSO Act and arrested him. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2022 9:08:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-girl/article65520839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY