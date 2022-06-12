Man arrested for sexually assaulting girl

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on the charge of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Aranthangi All Women Police station limits.

The accused, K. Saravanan, had allegedly committed the offence on Friday afternoon when her parents had gone to a hospital leaving her behind. Acting on a complaint from the victim’s father on Saturday, the Aranthangi All Women Police registered a case against Saravanan under the POCSO Act and arrested him.