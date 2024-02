February 03, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police on Saturday arrested a 55-year-old man under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a minor boy.

Police sources identified the arrested person as S. Justin Paul, who had been working as a teacher in a private school in the city. He sexually assaulted a teenage student. Based on a case registered at the All Women Police Station in Cantonment, he was arrested under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

