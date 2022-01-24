Man arrested for selling his two-month-old baby

Two others including receiver have also been arrested

Woraiyur Police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man on the charge of selling his two-month-old male baby. Two others, including a 46-year-old man to whom the child was allegedly sold, were also arrested.

They were identified as K. Abdul Salam, father of the baby, of Keezha Pandamangalam in Woraiyur, K. Santhanakumar of Thottiyam and P. Arockiaraj of Anna Nagar in Thennur.

Police sources said Abdul Salam, who worked in a shop at Gandhi Market, had five children including the sold baby. He was an alcoholic and indulged in gambling as well. He is said to have borrowed money in installments from Santhanakumar and could not repay the amount, which accumulated over a period of time to ₹80,000. Santhakumar apparently wanted to adopt a male child as his minor son had died earlier and expressed his desire to Arockiaraj who was known to him.

The sources said Arokiaraj approached Abdul Salam and allegedly asked him to give his son to Santhanakumar instead of repaying the borrowed amount. Abdul Salam allegedly handed over his child to Santhanakumar through Arockiaraj a few days ago. Abdul Salam’s wife Kairunisha, 30, lodged a complaint with Woraiyur police with a plea to get her child back.

After investigation, Woraiyur Police arrested Abdul Salam, Santhanakumar and Arockiaraj and booked a case against them under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (Sale and procurement of children for any purpose). The arrested persons were later remanded.

The child was rescued and sent to a home for care and protection, the sources said