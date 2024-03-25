Man arrested for robbing headmistress of gold chain

March 25, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Man arrested on late Sunday for snatching gold chain of a government school headmistress who was out for a walk with her friends.

M. Dhanalakshmi,45, head mistress of Puthuthurai Government Middle School was out for walking on March 7 along with her friends on the Karaikal railway platform. The accused C. Manoj, 45, snatched a gold mangal sutra weighing about 7 sovereigns from her neck by using criminal force.

As the accused escaped from the spot quickly, a complaint was filed in the Karaikal town police station. Analysing the CCTV footage, the accused Manoj from Pozhikkal, Thottappally Post and Alappuzha District Kerala was identified.

Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police, instructed the Karaikal Police Crime Team to proceed to Pozhikkal and secure the accused person and the snatched good chain was seized.

Manish SSP appreciated A. Subramanian, SP (South), I. Praveenkumar, Inspector of Cyber Crime, and V. Purushothaman Town Police Station, Karaikal, and crime team for cracking the blind snatching case within a short time and arresting the accused person and recovery of snatched properties.

