GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for robbing headmistress of gold chain

March 25, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Man arrested on late Sunday for snatching gold chain of a government school headmistress who was out for a walk with her friends.

M. Dhanalakshmi,45, head mistress of Puthuthurai Government Middle School was out for walking on March 7 along with her friends on the Karaikal railway platform. The accused C. Manoj, 45, snatched a gold mangal sutra weighing about 7 sovereigns from her neck by using criminal force.

As the accused escaped from the spot quickly, a complaint was filed in the Karaikal town police station. Analysing the CCTV footage, the accused Manoj from Pozhikkal, Thottappally Post and Alappuzha District Kerala was identified.

Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police, instructed the Karaikal Police Crime Team to proceed to Pozhikkal and secure the accused person and the snatched good chain was seized.

Manish SSP appreciated A. Subramanian, SP (South), I. Praveenkumar, Inspector of Cyber Crime, and V. Purushothaman Town Police Station, Karaikal, and crime team for cracking the blind snatching case within a short time and arresting the accused person and recovery of snatched properties.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Karaikal / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.