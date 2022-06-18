Man arrested for murdering son-in-law
The Thiruthuraipoondi police have arrested Ravichandran of Thiruthuraipoondi on charges of murdering his son-in-law.
According to police, the son-in-law, Mutharasan (25) of Veerapuram near Thiruthuraipoondi was found lying in a pool of blood near his father-in-law’s house at Thiruthuraipoondi on June 16 morning.
On receiving the information, the Thiruthuraipoondi police registered a case of murder and started the investigation. During the course of the investigation, the police had ascertained that Mutharasan while engaged in a conversation with some people at Ravichandran’s house behaved in a manner belitting his father-in-law.
Ravichandran, police said, in a fit of rage murdered his son-in-law on June 15 night.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.