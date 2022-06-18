Tiruchirapalli

Man arrested for murdering son-in-law

The Thiruthuraipoondi police have arrested Ravichandran of Thiruthuraipoondi on charges of murdering his son-in-law.

According to police, the son-in-law, Mutharasan (25) of Veerapuram near Thiruthuraipoondi was found lying in a pool of blood near his father-in-law’s house at Thiruthuraipoondi on June 16 morning.

On receiving the information, the Thiruthuraipoondi police registered a case of murder and started the investigation. During the course of the investigation, the police had ascertained that Mutharasan while engaged in a conversation with some people at Ravichandran’s house behaved in a manner belitting his father-in-law.

Ravichandran, police said, in a fit of rage murdered his son-in-law on June 15 night.


