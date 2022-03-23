Man arrested for murdering parents

The Mandaiyur police in the district arrested a 28-year-old man on the charge of murdering his parents in their house at Natriankaadu village on Tuesday.

The couple A. Rengasamy , aged around 55 years, and his wife R. Valli (45) were found murdered in the shed of their house on Tuesday evening following which the police launched investigation.

While conducting detailed inquiries with murdered couple’s son R. Balasundar, reportedly confessed to the police of having killed his parents, said police sources.

The sources said Balasundar - a bachelor - had been working as a cook in a German passenger ship since 2017. However, due to some misunderstanding at the workplace, he returned back to his village in June 2021 and remained unemployed since then.

Police said Balasundar felt that his parents were neglecting him and not communicating with him properly. This apparently led to frustration in Balasundar who allegedly killed his parents using wooden logs in their house.