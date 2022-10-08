Man arrested for murdering father-in-law

Ayyappan (35) of Karuppur was arrested by the Thiruvaiyaru police on the charge of murdering his father-in-law.

According to police, the incident took place at Valappakudi near Thiruvaiyaru on Friday night when the accused had a heated argument with the victim Joseph (50) of Valapakudi.

Ayyappan’s wife, Ritamary (27) in a fit of anger had left her home and preferred to stay at her father Joseph’s residence in the same area. The accused had picked up a quarrel over this with his father-in-law.

Ayyappan, said to be under the influence of alcohol, had attacked Joseph with a wooden log resulting in the death of the latter on the spot. Subsequently, the Thiruvaiyaru police arrested Ayyappan.