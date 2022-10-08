Man arrested for murdering father-in-law

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 08, 2022 18:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayyappan (35) of Karuppur was arrested by the Thiruvaiyaru police on the charge of murdering his father-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the incident took place at Valappakudi near Thiruvaiyaru on Friday night when the accused had a heated argument with the victim Joseph (50) of Valapakudi.

Ayyappan’s wife, Ritamary (27) in a fit of anger had left her home and preferred to stay at her father Joseph’s residence in the same area. The accused had picked up a quarrel over this with his father-in-law.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ayyappan, said to be under the influence of alcohol, had attacked Joseph with a wooden log resulting in the death of the latter on the spot. Subsequently, the Thiruvaiyaru police arrested Ayyappan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app