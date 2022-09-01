Man arrested for murdering elderly woman residing alone

Special team recovers gold jewels and a CCTV camera from the accused

A special team of the Pudukottai district police arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of murdering an elderly woman who was staying alone in her house at Pudhumanai Arokiapuram in Tirumayam taluk in the district last month and had stolen gold jewels and CCTV camera from the victim’s house.

Consequent to the murder committed on August 17 evening, special police teams were constituted on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Vandita Pandey to probe the murder case and arrest the accused.

Investigations revealed that the accused A. Sivakumar of Tirupattur taluk in Sivaganga district had installed a CCTV camera in the house of the victim D. Vasantha (62) six months ago.

A police press release said Sivakumar after finding out that the elderly woman had been staying alone went to her house on August 17 evening and strangulated the woman to death and stole gold jewels from her house. The Tirumayam police had registered a case. The special team arrested Sivakumar and recovered around 16 sovereigns of gold jewels, a couple of cell phones, a CCTV camera and a modem from his possession.