ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for making a threat call

January 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thillai Nagar police have arrested a 39-year-old man who called up the police emergency number and allegedly threatened to finish off the Chief Minister, apparently irked over not being provided with free saree and dhoti as part of Pongal gift hamper.

Police sources said the accused, M. Jaffarullah of Alwarthoppu in Tiruchi, went to the ration shop on January 9 to receive the Pongal gift hamper. Subsequently, he made a call to the police emergency number 100 to Chennai and reportedly conveyed in an inebriated condition as to why free dhoti and saree had not been provided as given by the previous government. He also allegedly threatened to finish off the Chief Minister.

The sources said a police team traced Jaffarullah through the telephone number ne used to call the police emergency number and arrested him on Tuesday. A case has been registered against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US