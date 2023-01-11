Man arrested for making a threat call

January 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thillai Nagar police have arrested a 39-year-old man who called up the police emergency number and allegedly threatened to finish off the Chief Minister, apparently irked over not being provided with free saree and dhoti as part of Pongal gift hamper.

Police sources said the accused, M. Jaffarullah of Alwarthoppu in Tiruchi, went to the ration shop on January 9 to receive the Pongal gift hamper. Subsequently, he made a call to the police emergency number 100 to Chennai and reportedly conveyed in an inebriated condition as to why free dhoti and saree had not been provided as given by the previous government. He also allegedly threatened to finish off the Chief Minister.

The sources said a police team traced Jaffarullah through the telephone number ne used to call the police emergency number and arrested him on Tuesday. A case has been registered against him.