Man arrested for killing wife

July 04, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police have arrested a 45-year-old man who killed his wife near Golden Rock in the late hours of Monday.

According to the police, S. Sathish Kumar, 45, a native of Ponneripuram in Golden Rock, married M. Sabura Beevi, 34, a few years ago. Sathish Kumar often picked up quarrels with his wife under the influence of alcohol. Because of this, she shifted to her brother M. Mohammed Ibrahim’s house at Ariyamangalam.

Meanwhile, he brought his wife to the house where they lived near the old All Women Police Station at Golden Rock and assaulted her using a stone in the late hours of Monday. She suffered injuries on her forehead and died. The Goldenrock police rushed to the spot and sent her body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for autopsy.

The police also registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. After committing the murder, he went absconding and the Golden Rock police arrested him on Tuesday morning.

