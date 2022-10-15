Man arrested for killing friend after quarrel over cricketers

Victim, a Rohit Sharma fan, had allegedly body shamed the accused, a Virat Kholi supporter

The Hindu Bureau ARIYALUR
October 15, 2022 15:08 IST

Image for illustration purpose only.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on October 13, 2022 for allegedly murdering his friend P. Vignesh, 25, after a drunken brawl in Poyyur village in Ariyalur district on October 11 night.

According to police sources, the deceased Vignesh, a Rohit Sharma fan, and S. Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were apparently discussing cricket near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur.

Vignesh had allegedly mocked Dharmaraj for stammering and body-shamed him. He also made remarks comparing both the cricketers and their IPL teams. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head and fled the spot, officials said.

Vignesh’s body was spotted on Wednesday morning by a group of workers near the SIDCO factory. The body was sent to the government hospital in Ariyalur for autopsy.

Dharmaraj was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. A case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder).

Vignesh, who had completed ITI, was awaiting a work visa from Singapore, police sources said.

