Man arrested for killing cat

THANJAVUR

The Nachiyarkovil police have arrested Veeramani (19) of Swamimalai on the charge of killing a cat at Sakkottai on Friday.

According to police, the accused hit the cat relaxing on the compound wall of a house at Sakkottai with a stone when he was carrying out sanitary operations in the area. As the stone hit right on the head of the animal, it died on the spot.

Basheer Ahamed who was rearing the cat as a pet lodged a complaint with the Nachiyarkovil police. Veeramani was later released on own bail.