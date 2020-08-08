Tiruchirapalli

Man arrested for killing cat

THANJAVUR

The Nachiyarkovil police have arrested Veeramani (19) of Swamimalai on the charge of killing a cat at Sakkottai on Friday.

According to police, the accused hit the cat relaxing on the compound wall of a house at Sakkottai with a stone when he was carrying out sanitary operations in the area. As the stone hit right on the head of the animal, it died on the spot.

Basheer Ahamed who was rearing the cat as a pet lodged a complaint with the Nachiyarkovil police. Veeramani was later released on own bail.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2020 6:32:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-arrested-for-killing-cat/article32304564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story