Man arrested for killing cat by inciting dogs

April 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A man was arrested here for inciting dogs and killing his own cat. The accused had also posted a video clip of the dogs attacking the cat in social media. On March 5, C. Perumal alias Vijayakumar,27, from Melathottiyapatti, Musiri, incited his and neighbour’s dogs against his pet cat, causing its death. Also, he videographed the attack by the dogs and posted it in social media. Following a complaint filed by the VAO of Valavanthi west village, a case was booked by the Jambunathapuram police station. The accused was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.