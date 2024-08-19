Man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting minor girl

A 23-year-old man was arrested by the police on charges of kidnapping a minor girl and sexually assaulting her. The girl who has been staying with her grandfather went missing on Saturday night after she went out.

Police gave the name of the arrested accused as S. Chinnaraja. According to police, Chinnaraja had come to the area where the minor girl had been staying and got her eatables and took her to a secluded spot where he committed the offence.

As the minor girl failed to return home, her grandfather lodged a complaint with the Thillai Nagar police where a girl missing case was registered initially. Meanwhile, the girl returned home on Sunday morning.

A police team examined the footage generated from surveillance cameras and identified the person who took the minor girl with him. Upon returning home, the girl was sent for medical examination at the government hospital here. After a search, Chinnaraja was arrested.

The girl missing case was altered to section 87 (kidnap) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections 5 (m) read with 6 (1) of the POCSO Act and transferred to the Srirangam All Women Police Station, the sources added.