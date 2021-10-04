Man arrested for hurling bottles containing fuel and damaging vehicle in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

04 October 2021 21:22 IST

A 27-year-old man has been arrested here on the charge of hurling bottles containing fuel on a house and allegedly damaging a vehicle at Srinivasa Nagar area here.

The accused, R. Divakaran, a resident of Jaihindpuram in Madurai, was arrested on Sunday night by a special police team.

Advertising

Advertising

Police sources said Divakaran had been staying with his relative in Srinivasa Nagar. His relatives' daughters were learning to ride a scooter in Srinivasa Nagar area on October 1 when their vehicle and another two-wheeler driven by Darshan collided.

A quarrel erupted between Darshan and the two girls with the former seeking compensation from the girls for the accident. This led to intervention of the family members of both sides, including Divakaran, who came in support of the girls leading to a temporary truce.

The sources said Divakaran reportedly called Darshan over phone and allegedly spoke in an intimidated manner leading to a verbal duel between them. Later, Divakaran went to Darshan's house and hurled a couple of bottles containing fuel believed to be kerosene. However, they did not explode but the glass pieces hit Darshan's mother Kokila, the complainant in the case.

Divakaran is alleged to have hit with a sharp weapon a two-wheeler parked in Darshan's house damaging it and left the spot. Acting on a complaint, the Woraiyur police booked a case against Divakaran, who was arrested.