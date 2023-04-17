HamberMenu
Man arrested for duping many of getting them govt. jobs

April 17, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch has arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of duping many people by giving them false promises of getting them government jobs. The accused A. Francis Gerald alias Sasikumar, of Pudukottai district, was picked up by the District Crime Branch team at Kancheepuram and brought to Pudukottai on Tuesday for judicial remand. 

According to police, Francis Gerald had duped 11 persons after getting an amount totalling ₹ 56.5 lakh from them. Francis, who had studied up to 10th standard, had claimed himself as a government servant and allegedly gave false promises to the 11 persons all from Pudukottai district that he would get them government jobs under different posts.

He is alleged to have given fake appointment orders with forged signatures of senior government officials to the 11 persons. The appointment orders had purportedly mentioned that they would have to join duty within in a particular period of time. 

Growing suspicious, some of the affected persons attempted to call Francis over the phone which proved futile, prompting them to approach the police. The District Crime Branch took up the case recently and picked up Francis from Kancheepuram in connection with the job racket.

