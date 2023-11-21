ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for damaging MGR statue near Siruganur

November 21, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Siruganur police in Tiruchi district have arrested a 48-year-old man for damaging the statue of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran at Reddimangudi village.

The police said the right hand of the statue made of cement was found partially broken on October 22. The incident caused consternation among the party cadre. They had resorted to a demonstration in the village, seeking police action against the guilty. A couple of days ago, the left hand of the same statue was found damaged. The Siruganur police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Sunday, the police arrested Senthil Kumar, a local, for damaging the statue under the influence of alcohol and remanded him in judicial custody.

