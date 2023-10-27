ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for cutting a cake with sabre at Punnainallur

October 27, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Taluk Police arrested Sairaghu, 39, of Punnainallur near here on Wednesday night on charges of cutting a birthday cake with a sabre.

According to the police, the accused, an office-bearer in Indu Ezhuchi Peravai, celebrated his birthday at the outfit’s office on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam Highway at Punnainallur on Wednesday night. He used a sabre to cut the birthday cake and uploaded the video on social media which went viral.

The Thanjavur taluk police rushed to the spot and arrested Sairaghu, the sources added.

