Man arrested for cutting a cake with sabre at Punnainallur

The Thanjavur Taluk Police arrested Sairaghu, 39, of Punnainallur near here on Wednesday night on charges of cutting a birthday cake with a sabre.
According to the police, the accused, an office-bearer in Indu Ezhuchi Peravai, celebrated his birthday at the outfit’s office on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam Highway at Punnainallur on Wednesday night. He used a sabre to cut the birthday cake and uploaded the video on social media which went viral.
The Thanjavur taluk police rushed to the spot and arrested Sairaghu, the sources added.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT