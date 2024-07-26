ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for conducting sex determination tests in Perambalur

Published - July 26, 2024 06:11 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A team led by K. Marimuthu, Joint Director, Medical and Rural Health Services, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, raided a house and caught the man who had portable scan equipment with him

The Hindu Bureau

 A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Perambalur district on charges of conducting pre-natal sex diagnostic tests on pregnant women. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, S. Murugan, a native of Cachi Mylur village in Veppur taluk in Cuddalore district, was arrested by Maruvathur police acting on a complaint lodged by K. Marimuthu, Joint Director, Medical and Rural Health Services, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.  

A case under Sections 319 (2) and 318 (4) of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 23 (1) of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1994 against Murugan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said a medical team led by Dr. Marimuthu went to Sengunam village in Maruvathur police station limits on Thursday evening after a tip-off that pre-natal sex diagnostic tests were conducted on pregnant women in a building atop a medical shop. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team went to the spot and caught a man who had in his possession a portable scan equipment. During inquiries by the team, the man identified himself as Murugan.  According to the complaint, Murugan was not a qualified medical professional but claimed that he was a sonologist. He confessed to have conducted tests and cheated pregnant women.

The team handed over Murugan along with the scan equipment and a mobile phone to the Maruvathur police on Thursday. The sources said a similar case against Murugan was booked in Cuddalore district earlier in which he was remanded and subsequently came out on bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US