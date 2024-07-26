GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for conducting sex determination tests in Perambalur

A team led by K. Marimuthu, Joint Director, Medical and Rural Health Services, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, raided a house and caught the man who had portable scan equipment with him

Published - July 26, 2024 06:11 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Perambalur district on charges of conducting pre-natal sex diagnostic tests on pregnant women. 

The accused, S. Murugan, a native of Cachi Mylur village in Veppur taluk in Cuddalore district, was arrested by Maruvathur police acting on a complaint lodged by K. Marimuthu, Joint Director, Medical and Rural Health Services, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.  

A case under Sections 319 (2) and 318 (4) of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 23 (1) of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1994 against Murugan.

The police said a medical team led by Dr. Marimuthu went to Sengunam village in Maruvathur police station limits on Thursday evening after a tip-off that pre-natal sex diagnostic tests were conducted on pregnant women in a building atop a medical shop. 

The team went to the spot and caught a man who had in his possession a portable scan equipment. During inquiries by the team, the man identified himself as Murugan.  According to the complaint, Murugan was not a qualified medical professional but claimed that he was a sonologist. He confessed to have conducted tests and cheated pregnant women.

The team handed over Murugan along with the scan equipment and a mobile phone to the Maruvathur police on Thursday. The sources said a similar case against Murugan was booked in Cuddalore district earlier in which he was remanded and subsequently came out on bail.

