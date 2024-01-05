GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for circulating message about beer drinking contest

January 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 38-year-old man, who sent a message on a social media platform about a beer drinking contest, was arrested on Friday in the district and subsequently let off on station bail. 

The accused P. Ganesamurthy of Vaandanviduthi village, who runs a studio at Karambakudi, had put up a message regarding the beer drinking contest in connection with the Pongal festivities on a social media platform with his friends. 

The message went viral following which the police conducted inquiries. The message mentioned the rules for the contest and the prize money for the top four winners.

Police said Ganesamurthy had apparently sent the message in jest leading to his arrest by the Vadakadu police which booked a case against him under IPC sections 268 (public nuisance) and 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false). 

