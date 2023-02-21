ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for cheating

February 21, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The district police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Pazhayar for allegedly cheating villagers after promising them assistance to build houses.

Police sources said K. Senbagasamy, 61, a fisherman and native of Tsunami Nagar Kudiyiruppu near Pazhayar, allegedly cheated the villagers. More than 800 villagers got assistance to build houses at Pazhayar, a coastal village near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district, through government support and a few NGOs after they lost their dwellings during the 2004 tsunami.

Senbagasamy was reportedly involved in collecting money from a few villagers who had not received any assistance and promised to secure patta to construct houses. He also allegedly distributed a few land pattas that were found to be fake.

Police sources added that the exact number of people cheated by him and the amount was yet to be ascertained as investigation was on. Pudupattinam police arrested Senbagasamy on Monday on charges of cheating and remanded him in judicial custody.

