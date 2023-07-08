Man arrested for cheating depositors 

July 08, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUCHI

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Tiruchi City Police have arrested P. Muthuramalingam, 46, proprietor of Chendur Fincorp, for cheating depositors by promising them high returns.

Acting on a complaint by Sheik Abdullah from K.K. Nagar, one of the depositors who lost the money, the CCB arrested him on Friday.

Police sources said Muthuramalingam offered attractive schemes to lure investors into depositing huge amounts of money. He failed to pay the promised higher rates of return as well as the principal to the depositors and was involved in cheating the complainant and four others to the tune of ₹4.73 crore during the 2017-19 period.

The police have booked him under Sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), and 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.