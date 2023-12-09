ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for bid to lure depositors in Tiruchi

December 09, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Tiruchi unit on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly inducing depositors to invest in an unregulated deposit scheme. Acting on a tip-off, a team of EOW police went to a lodge near Central Bus Stand where Gopalakrishnan, a native of Vaiyampatti, was campaigning about a real estate business with an intention to induce depositors to invest in unregulated deposit scheme by offering them attractive returns on a fortnightly basis, said police sources. The police arrested him under the provisions of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act.

