Man arrested for assaulting nurse near Lalgudi

Published - November 02, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakudi police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday for allegedly assaulting a nurse on her way home near Lalgudi.

The accused, identified as R. Gokul, 24, from Malvai village near Kallakudi, was allegedly in a drunken state, had followed the 40-year-old nurse, who works at a primary health centre, as she walked home after her shift on Thursday evening.

Gokul allegedly accosted her near the Siluvaipatti second bridge, assaulting her with intent to outrage her modesty. As the nurse raised an alarm, passers-by intervened, rescuing her and rushing her to Lalgudi Government Hospital for treatment.

Following her complaint, Kallakudi police registered a case under five sections of the BNS and jailed Gokul in the Tiruchi central prison. Further investigation is on.

Published - November 02, 2024 06:40 pm IST

