Man arrested for abusing woman

February 08, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man said to be a social activist has been arrested on charges of abusing and threatening an elderly woman in his neighbourhood at Anbil Jangamarajapuram near Lalgudi. The arrest of T. Shamugam of Anbil Jangamarajapuram was made based on a complaint from S. Sivagamasundari (68). 

Police said the woman reared cattle and hens in her house. Shanmugam is said to have been feeding stray dogs in the locality. The dogs bit a hen reared by the woman leading to a quarrel between her and Shanmugam a couple of days ago.  

According to the police Shanmugam abused the woman and pushed her down and threatened her leading to his arrest. He is said to have been in the forefront of the fight against quarrying of sand from the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers. 

