Man accused of murdering daughter over her relationship with boy of another caste in Thanjavur district

In a suspected case of caste killing, a 19-year-old girl belonging to an intermediate caste was allegedly murdered by her father and a few of her relatives in Thanjavur district recently, after they learned that she was in love with a 19-year-old youth from the Adi Dravidar community.

Acting on a complaint from the youth, B. Naveen, of Poovalur in Pattukottai taluk, the Vattathikottai police booked a case under under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code against the victim’s father Perumal, of Neivaviduthi, and some of his relatives. Perumal, along with some of his relatives, had allegedly cremated the body of his daughter Iswarya after murdering her on January 3.

According to the complainant, he and Iswarya, who both worked at a textile unit at Avarapalayam in Tiruppur district, were in love with each other. Mr. Naveen claimed he ‘married’ her (since he is underaged, the marriage is legally void) at a temple in Avarapalayam after he learned that her father was visiting Tiruppur with the intention of “separating them.” The couple later left for Veerapandi on January 1 and stayed in a rented house there.

Meanwhile, Perumal lodged a complaint with the Palladam police stating that his daughter had gone missing. The police had reportedly traced Iswarya and handed her over to Perumal on January 2. When Mr. Naveen returned to his native, he came to know from his friends that Iswarya had been murdered by her father and relatives. The police are on the lookout for Perumal and some of of his relatives.

