Man, 64, arrested on charge of murdering two persons

Published - July 08, 2024 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 64-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman and a man in Musiri and in Jambunathapuram in Tiruchi district on Monday.

The police gave the name of the man detained in connection with the two murders as S. Balachandran. According to the police, Balachandran allegedly had a relationship with Geetha, 46, who had separated from her husband. Balachandran had been staying at Geetha’s house at Parvathipuram in Musiri.

The police said the woman had decided to break up with Balachandran irking the latter. He allegedly attacked Geetha with a sharp weapon, killing her in the morning. Balachandran then went to Jambunathapuram on his motorcycle and allegedly murdered M. Ramesh of Valavandhi village in a tea shop where the latter came to buy milk.

Police sources said Balachandran had a tiff with Ramesh after the latter constructed a house by taking over a small portion of a site. Balachandran allegedly attacked Ramesh with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot and surrendered before the police. The Jambunathapuram police and the Musiri police are separately probing the case.

