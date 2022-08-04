Mammography camp held for underprivileged women in Tiruchi

A rally to create awareness of breast cancer was held in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

In an effort to help underprivileged women gain access to health check-ups, a free mammography screening camp was organised for around 100 women by Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi Malaikottai here on Thursday.

The four-day camp was held at Hindu Mission Hospital for the women above the age of 40 including 70 employees from a leading textile shop.

According to Club president Kavitha Nagarajan, awareness and timely diagnosis could help in treating and overcoming the challenges of breast cancer. She emphasized the need to spread awareness of issues concerning women’s health.

During the screening, a 47-year-old woman, who was suspected of having breast cancer, was advised to get a complete diagnosis, she said.

With the aim of creating awareness of breast cancer, over 100 women from the All Women Association In Tiruchi, Inner Wheel Clubs of Tiruchi and employees of the textile shop took part in a rally that was flagged off by Surya Prabha Rajasekaran, chairman, Inner Wheel District 321. The rally started from Anna Nagar Uzhavar Santhai ground and ended at Hindu Mission Hospital.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Rajasekaran said, “Awareness, prevention and early diagnosis are the key factors in treating or overcoming breast cancer. The initiative aims to encourage more women to get their breast screening done and educate them on breast cancer risk reduction and cure. Lack of awareness, cost and availability of services is a hindering factor to undergo screening.”

Shantha, zonal coordinator for Cancer Awareness; Past District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 321 Jambaga Ramakrishnan and Kayalvizhi Arivazhagan; office-bearers of all Inner Wheel Clubs, and others took part in the event.