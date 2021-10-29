Malpractice in primary agriculture cooperative society alleged

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Thanjavur district, has alleged that crop loan waiver benefits have not been passed on to the members of the Rettaivayal Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Peravurani taluk.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, on Friday, the association’s Thanjavur district secretary N.V. Kannan has stated that more than 200 farmers of this society were identified as the beneficiaries of crop loan waiver scheme announced in the year 2016 and 27 farmers again in 2020.

However, the benefits were not passed on to them and the loan waiver amount totalling more than ₹1 crore had been usurped by the society administrators, it alleged.

Hence, Collector, to whose knowledge the issue had already been brought to through a memorandum on October 13, should ensure that the beneficiaries of crop loan receive the benefits without fail and action against the usurpers was taken, he added.

In another memorandum, the association urged the district administration to come to the rescue of a group of farmers who were on the verge of losing their rights over the lands allotted to them in lieu of the lands donated by them at Sengipatti in 1953 for setting up of the TB (tuberculosis) hospital.

The land bearing the survey number 504 at Singipatti allotted to the donors of land for TB hospital which remained barren and uneven at the time of allotment was tilled and converted as a land suitable for cultivation by the farmers over the years.

However, recently officials from the Animal Husbandry Department inspected the survey number 504 claiming ownership of the land much to the dismay of the farmers to whom the land was allotted as an alternative site.

The officials two days ago installed a board claiming the ownership of the land in the survey number 504.

The association urged the Collector to look into the matter and initiate steps for issuance of patta to the affected farmers in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.