Malfunctioning abattoir forces meat traders skip safe slaughtering process

A view of the modern abattoir near Gandhi Market in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A malfunction in the modern abattoir near Gandhi Market has forced meat traders to skip the mandatory safe procedure of slaughtering animals.

The abattoir came into existence about six years ago with the aim of ending the practice of slaughtering goats and sheep for meat in open places as per the guidelines of the Code of Hygienic Practices for Fresh Meat prescribed by World Health Organisation (WHO).

A sum of ₹3.57 crore was spent on establishing the facility with contribution from the Ministry of Food Processing, the State government and Tiruchi Corporation.

Tiruchi is one of the few civic bodies in the region to have a modern abattoir. The state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to slaughter at least 500 sheep and goats a day. But, the meat traders, who bring sheep and goats to subject them to the safe procedure of slaughtering at the abattoir, have been forced to follow the traditional method of animal slaughtering due to the malfunctioning abattoir.

It is alleged that the abattoir has remained shut for several months now. It was put into use for some time shortly after it was inaugurated about six years ago. It developed technical glitches since it was opened for public use. The functioning of the abattoir was not on expected lines when the animals were slaughtered. The animals got stuck in the equipment. The facility was subsequently closed for maintenance.

However, a portion of the space in the abattoir has been used for slaughtering sheep and goats. A group of workers, who are on the task, receive the animals and perform the slaughtering procedure manually on first -cum- first -served basis. The process is done mainly in the morning. After completing the day’s operation, they wash the space.

Inquiries revealed that only traders, who function around Gandhi market, bring their goats and sheep for slaughter. Traders from far away places, who are supposed to bring the animals to the slaughterhouses so as subject them to a safe procedure, prefer to slaughter them in open places.

“What is the point in taking the animals to the abattoir that is not functioning?. Hence, we follow the traditional method in our own places. However, the persons in-charge of collecting fee on behalf of the Corporation make it a point to visit the meat stalls at a convenient time to collect fee,” says a meat trader in Bheema Nagar on condition of anonymity.

Sources in the Corporation say the abattoir was in use for some months. But workers, who were familiar with the traditional method of slaughter, were lukewarm to the modern method and their non-cooperation has resulted in the under utilisation of the abattoir.