Malaysian dies mid-air on Air Asia flight

09 March 2020 20:33 IST

A Malaysian citizen of Indian origin who was travelling to Tiruchi from Kuala Lumpur in an Air Asia flight died mid-air on Monday morning.

Airport sources gave the name of the deceased as Gopal Senniah (65). The passenger, who was travelling alone, suddenly developed breathing difficulty which was noticed by the crew.

The First Officer of the flight also a doctor and another woman passenger who was a doctor attended on him immediately. However, the Malaysian citizen collapsed and died.

Advertising

Advertising

Though cardiac arrest is suspected to be the cause of death, officials said the exact cause would be known only after post mortem.

The aircraft landed nearly 30 minutes earlier than its scheduled time of arrival at the Tiruchi international airport. Upon arrival, the Airport Health Officer also certified that the passenger had died. His relatives who were waiting at the airport were informed.

After completion of formalities, the body was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here for post mortem. Due to the incident, the aircraft was disinfected as a precautionary measure leading to a two-hour delay in departure of the return flight to Kuala Lumpur.