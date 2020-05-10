Malaysia returnees kept under quarantine

Malaysia returnees, who had arrived in Tiruchi on Saturday night by an Air Express flight as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, an initiative to repatriate stranded Indian nationals from various countries, have been quarantined in different locations in the city.

Upon arrival at the Tiruchi International Airport, all 178 passengers were subjected to medical screening as per the standard operating procedure of the State government. None of them had symptoms of COVID-19 virus. Since one of them had a kidney ailment, he was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment. A total of 117 persons were transported on special buses to Government Engineering College at Sethurapatti near here, where special arrangements have been made for their quarantine. Sixty among them chose to undergo the quarantine procedure in various hotels in the city.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that the Malaysia returnees would be kept in quarantine for 14 days. Elaborate arrangements were made to provide all needed facilities to them. If they had no medical issues, they would be sent to their destinations, he said.