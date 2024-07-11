‘Makkaludan Muthalvar’ scheme inaugurated in Tiruchi

‘Makkaludan Muthalvar’ scheme was inaugurated in Navalpattu by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday.

The scheme aims to facilitate faster and easier access to government services for the public. During the camp, the general public submitted grievances to 15 government departments, including Revenue, Disaster Management, Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development, and Adi Dravidar Welfare.

A total of 1,384 petitions were received from the public during this camp. According to a press statement, 80 such camps are scheduled to be conducted this year until September 13.

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko and District Collector M.Pradeep Kumar were also present.