Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme inaugurated in Tiruchi

December 18, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Tiruchi on Monday.

The Minister inaugurated the camp held at Srirangam for residents of Wards 1, 2, 3 and 7, and gave copies of acknowledgements to those who registered their grievance applications on the portal.

Applications seeking land patta, patta transfer, community certificates, birth and death certificates, new electricity connections, drinking water connections, job opportunities, bank loans, financial assistance for marriage and persons with disabilities and enrolment in Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai were received.

The scheme was launched to ensure swift and transparent redress of people’s petitions and provision of services related to 13 key departments that are frequently used by the public. Officials from all departments concerned will be available at these camps and will receive petitions from the public.

Departments covered include Revenue and Disaster Management; Municipal Administration; Rural Development; Adi Dravidar Welfare; Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare; Social Welfare; Welfare of the Differently-abled; Cooperation; Corporation for Development of Women, Housing and Urban Development; Energy; Labour Welfare and Skill Development; and Micro, Small and Medium Scale Industries.

In Tiruchi district, about 80 camps will be conducted till January 5. As many as 19 camps in all five zones in the city, 22 in municipalities, 13 in town panchayats, and 26 in panchayats will be held under this scheme. The camps will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the petitions received in the camps will be addressed within 30 days.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Tiruchi City Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and officials from the department concerned participated.

Mr. Nehru inaugurated the camps held at S. Kannanur in Mannachanallur taluk and Thalakudi in Lalgudi block.

Meanwhile, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the scheme and received petitions from the public in the camp held at Pothamettupatti in Manapparai. He inspected the medical camp set up on the premises.