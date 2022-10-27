‘Makkal Nerkanal Mugham’ elicits good patronage

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 27, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Makkal Nerkanal Mugham’ (MNM) (monthly grievance redressal meeting) held at Kachchamangalam village panchayat in Budalur block on Thursday evoked a favourable response from the villagers who submitted more than 200 grievance petitions.

According to an official release, the government issued instructions to the district administrations to revive the MNM exercise which was launched in 1969 but discontinued later. The Thanjavur district administration convened the first revived MNM meeting at Kachchamangalam where a total of 214 petitions were submitted by the public seeking early redressal of their grievances.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Welfare assistance worth ₹72.66 lakhs was distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes implemented by the State government on the occasion by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app