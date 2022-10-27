Tiruchirapalli

‘Makkal Nerkanal Mugham’ elicits good patronage

The ‘Makkal Nerkanal Mugham’ (MNM) (monthly grievance redressal meeting) held at Kachchamangalam village panchayat in Budalur block on Thursday evoked a favourable response from the villagers who submitted more than 200 grievance petitions.

According to an official release, the government issued instructions to the district administrations to revive the MNM exercise which was launched in 1969 but discontinued later. The Thanjavur district administration convened the first revived MNM meeting at Kachchamangalam where a total of 214 petitions were submitted by the public seeking early redressal of their grievances.

Welfare assistance worth ₹72.66 lakhs was distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes implemented by the State government on the occasion by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran.


