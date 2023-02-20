ADVERTISEMENT

Makkal Nala Paniyalargal stage demonstration in Thirukuvalai 

February 20, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Makkal Nala Paniyalargal Sangam on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the house of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, pressing a charter of demands.

The demands included the reappointment of project coordinators as Makkal Nala Paniyalar who were said to be suspended during the previous government, regularisation of their wages and government jobs for the heirs of the workers who died while in service.

Tension prevailed for a while in the area when three of the agitators fainted. They were taken to Thirukuvalai Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Vedaranyam Division held talks with the agitators and assured them that their grievances would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, after which they withdrew the demonstration. They also threatened to stage a protest in front of Karunanidhi’s memorial in Chennai if their demands were not met before the upcoming Assembly session.

CONNECT WITH US