Makkal Adhikaram to support INDIA bloc in 2024 polls

October 20, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Makkal Adhikaram has decided to campaign in support of the INDIA bloc during the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

The organisation has announced their plan to organise a rally and a public meeting at Tiruchi on January 7, 2024, to garner support for the bloc, C. Raju, State General Secretary of the Makkal Adhikaram, said on Thursday. The organisation decided to extend support to the bloc as it alone could take on the BJP, Mr. Raju added.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi, Mr. Raju said the Makkal Adhikaram would campaign for the withdrawal of the NEET, abolition of the post of Governor through amendment of the Constitution, withdrawal of anti-labour laws and the New Education Policy.

