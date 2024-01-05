GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Makkal Adhikaram to support INDIA bloc in 2024 elections

January 05, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Makkal Adhikaram, a social organisation, have decided to support the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, the organisation condemned the suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament during the winter session and raised concerns about the passing of some Bills by the BJP government at the Centre without any discussion. The organisation said it would support the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to oust the BJP from power at the Centre. The organisation has planned to take out a rally from Woraiyur to Puthur in Tiruchi on Sunday, the statement said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.