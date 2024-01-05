Makkal Adhikaram to support INDIA bloc in 2024 elections

January 05, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Makkal Adhikaram, a social organisation, have decided to support the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, the organisation condemned the suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament during the winter session and raised concerns about the passing of some Bills by the BJP government at the Centre without any discussion. The organisation said it would support the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to oust the BJP from power at the Centre. The organisation has planned to take out a rally from Woraiyur to Puthur in Tiruchi on Sunday, the statement said.