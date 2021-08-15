Tiruchirapalli

Makkal Adhikaram members arrested

Over 450 members of Makkal Adhikaram were arrested here on Sunday after they attempted to lay siege the Tiruchi railway junction demanding that the Centre repeal the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Investigation Agency Act.

The outfit members assembled near the junction in the morning holding placards and raised slogans in support of their demands. They also demanded the release of those arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and accused the Central government of favouring big corporates.

Thereafter, they marched towards the railway junction to lay siege the station when they were blocked and arrested by a posse of police personnel deployed at the spot.

Barricades were erected to prevent the outfit members from entering the railway station.


