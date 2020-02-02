‘Make use of technologies to maximise farm output’

Chief Whip of Tamil Nadu Thamarai S. Rajendhiran on Friday asked farmers of the district to make use of modern technologies to maximise productivity.

Speaking at a function organised by Kisan Vikas Kendra (KVK), Ariyalur, he said the Central and State governments had been implementing various schemes to maximise farm output. It would become easy if farmers adapt to new technologies. They should avail the benefits of government schemes, and technologies from knowledge sources such as KVK and State Agriculture Department. They should also cultivate high-income yielding crops like fruits and vegetables.

Mr. Rajendhiran said the KVK in Ariyalur had taken a new initiative to empower young women become agri entrepreneurs and formed a club “Mahila Youth Techno and Empowerment Club - Agri (MYTEC – Agri)”.

Collector D. Rathna, in her address, said vegetables and fruits were high in nutrition. The demand of vegetables and fruits had gone up due to increasing awareness of including them in menu. Farmers should cultivate fruits and vegetables to make use of the high demand.

V. Nadanasabapathy, Chairman, CREED KVK, Ariyalur, G. Alagukannan, Senior Scientist, Head, CREED KVK, Ariyalur, V. Krishnamoorthy, Joint Director of Agriculture, Ariyalur, and others spoke.