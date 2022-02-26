Make learning fun: School Education Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said that COVID-19 had impacted the psychological health of a large number of school children and stakeholders needed to address the issue.

Speaking at an online national level inter school management fest organised by the Department of Commerce Honours of St. Joseph’s College here on Saturday, he said the mental health of many patients, who were afflicted with COVID-19 and the general public, had been affected. A section of students too were found to have been psychologically affected. It had turned out to be a major task of the governments, health care providers, school education officials and school managements.

It had to be addressed with short-term and long-term goals. After a break of several months, the State government had opened schools from kindergarten to higher secondary levels. The officials and teachers had been asked to handle the children in a pleasant manner. They must enjoy the schooling., The school heads had a responsibility to address the health issues.

While stating that the State government was committed to addressing various problems and issues caused by COVID-19, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the managements should take continuous steps to make learning fun for students.

Rev. Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, St. Joseph’s College, R. Alexander Pravid Durai, Head, Department of Commerce, Honours, spoke. A total of 209 teams belonging to 40 schools from six States participated in the management festival.