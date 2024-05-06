ADVERTISEMENT

Makarand Ghangrekar assumes charge as Director of NIT Karaikal

May 06, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Makarand Ghangrekar who has assumed charge as Director of National Institute of Technology in Karaikal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Makarand Ghangrekar has taken charge on Monday as Director of National Institute of Technology Puducherry after his appointment by the Ministry of Education on April 18. Prior to this, Mr. Makaranld was a Professor of Department of Civil Engineering since 2004 at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US