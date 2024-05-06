Makarand Ghangrekar assumes charge as Director of NIT Karaikal

Makarand Ghangrekar has taken charge on Monday as Director of National Institute of Technology Puducherry after his appointment by the Ministry of Education on April 18. Prior to this, Mr. Makaranld was a Professor of Department of Civil Engineering since 2004 at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.
