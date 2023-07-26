HamberMenu
Major yard remodelling works under way at Tiruchi railway junction

The works are being carried out to facilitate hassle-free operation of trains

July 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Non Interlocking works in progress near the Tiruchi railway junction.

Non Interlocking works in progress near the Tiruchi railway junction. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi Railway Division has taken up major yard remodelling works at the Tiruchi railway junction - a major station in Southern Railway zone - to facilitate hassle-free operation of trains.

The non Interlocking works began from July 20 in connection with the commissioning of Track 10 and the new platform no. 8 at the junction.

Over 300 staff of Civil, Signal and Telecommunication, Traction and Distribution (Electrical) and Operating departments are engaged in the works throughout the day to complete them by August 1. The works are being carried out swiftly in Tiruchi - Chennai section near Ponmalai and the works on the south side (towards Dindigul) will start soon. 

The works have slowed down train operations due to traffic blocks/changes in the pattern of train services such as cancellation, partial cancellation, diversion of routes and regulation of trains in Tiruchi division till August 1. The major works being carried out are changes in yard layouts that include changes in the points and crossings of the track, shaping up the sharp curves for smooth operation of trains, realigning the overhead equipment - high tension cables - and overhauling of signal cabins.

Tiruchi junction is one of the major stations in the zone provided with electronic interlocking comprising several routes. With rapid increase in the number of passengers due to introduction of more long distance trains, the junction has been facing traffic congestion during reception and dispatch of important trains on the station premises. Apart from this, works are in progress for developing the second entry of the station on the Kallukuzhi side at a cost of ₹4.1 crore, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

