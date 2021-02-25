Major urban forestry initiative begins at Konalai

25 February 2021 18:27 IST

Planting of 1.5 lakh saplings at Konalai in the outskirts of Tiruchi has begun. It is part of a major urban forestry initiative and the eight one in the district, after Pullambadi, where 20,000 saplings were planted. The other projects being Lalgudi (15,000 saplings), Srirangam and Samayapuram (10,000 each), Irungalur (1.5 lakh), Poonampalayam (50,000), and Inam Samayapuram (8,000 saplings). The urban forestry initiative at Konalai is said to be one of the largest in the State, officials said.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who inaugurated the drive planted a sapling as a symbolic gesture. He said the urban forestry initiative would be carried out based on the Japanese Miyawaki model. It would come up on 12 acres of puramboke land. Besides volunteers, environmentalists and officials, workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme were involved in the plantation drive. It was expected that the land would be transformed into a dense forest within three months of plantation.

S. Vaidhyanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, said that the aim was to create a clean and green environment for walkers to get fresh and pure air. Sixty types of various species of flower and fruit saplings would be planted. Saplings have already been sourced and kept on the plot for planting. About 300 persons were involved in the initiative. The drive would be completed within two weeks.

He said the Konalai panchayat had been assigned the task of raising, monitoring and nursing the forest. A few other individuals and organisations had come forward to sponsor the other expenditure.

Mr. Vaidhayanathan said a total of 4.03 lakh saplings has so far been raised in Lalgudi division since October. On an average, 2,500 saplings were being raised daily.