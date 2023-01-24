ADVERTISEMENT

Major heist at road contractor’s house in Tiruverumbur

January 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars decamped with gold ornaments weighing 92 sovereigns, diamond and platinum jewellery and cash of ₹5 lakh from the house of a road contractor at IAS Nagar in Tiruverumbur on the outskirts of Tiruchi city.

The contractor was away with his family to attend a function at the time of the incident. The heist was suspected to have been carried out during the intervening period between Sunday evening and Monday evening. 

Tiruverumbur police booked a case on a complaint preferred by the contractor, S. Devendran. Police sources said Devendran locked his house on Sunday evening and went with his family members to attend his son’s betrothal function. He and his family members returned home on Monday evening when they noticed the theft.

The sources said the burglars gained entry into the locked house after breaking the grille gate at the front and the main door locks and escaped with the booty kept inside the almirah.  Finger print experts inspected the crime scene and a detective dog too was deployed at the scene.

