Major greening drive launched in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Perambalur

Published - September 24, 2024 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Grace Pachuau watering a sapling planted in Perambalur to celebrate the Green Tamil Nadu Day on Tuesday.

Collector Grace Pachuau watering a sapling planted in Perambalur to celebrate the Green Tamil Nadu Day on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department celebrated Green Tamil Nadu Day on Tuesday by launching a major drive to plant saplings of various tree species in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts. This was done to increase green cover in the three districts and create public awareness of the importance and significance of trees.

In Tiruchi district, 500 saplings of various tree species were planted at Kumulur Murugan Koil area and another 500 saplings at Ayakudi village by the Forest Department officials involving school students, villagers, nature lovers and a service organisation.

The Forest Department has readied 21 lakh saplings of various species for planting them at Tiruchi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai and Thuvarankurichi areas in the current year with the aim of increasing the green cover. 

In Pudukottai district, Collector M. Aruna inaugurated the drive along Pudukottai - Thanjavur highway at Mullur. Tree guards made of bamboo were provided for the saplings that were planted on Tuesday.  As many as 5,000 saplings are to be planted along the national highway stretch with funds provided by the National Highways Authority of India.

In Perambalur district, Collector Grace Pachuau inaugurated the drive at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambalur. The Forest department plans to plant 1,000 saplings at various places in the district, an official release said.

